Steelers WR Diontae Johnson remains in concussion protocol

In the weekly press conference of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, he told the media that wide receiver Diontae Johnson still remains in concussion protocol.

Johnson exited Sunday’s game in the second quarter after a hard hit by Texans linebacker Dylan Cole.

Tomlin’s regularly-scheduled afternoon press conference was bumped to the evening, likely due to the chaos revolving around the rash of Tennesse Titans players who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The NFL still plans on moving forward with the game, and the Steelers are preparing to play the Titans this week.

Courtesy of NFL Player Health & Safety

