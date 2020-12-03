Should the Steelers make a waiver claim on LB Jachai Polite?

Some interesting news out of the NFL that could pertain to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Los Angeles Rams announced they have waived linebacker Jachai Polite. Polite is a former third-round pick from 2019 who spent time with the Rams, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets.

It might be a longshot given where the Steelers sit in the waiver priority but given the need for depth at outside linebacker, it isn’t a bad risk. Polite was a highly-productive college player but hasn’t shown a lot of fire since coming to the league.

Pittsburgh is working on the fly to get depth at outside linebacker bolstered in light of the knee injury to Bud Dupree. Polite hasn’t lived up to the pre-draft hype but landing on a team like the Steelers as a depth play and a chance to learn could be the jolt his career needs.

But I’ll pass the question off to you. Should the Steelers put a claim in on Polite or are you ok with the depth they have?

