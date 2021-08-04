Steelers vs Cowboys: 6 players to watch in the HOF Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting set to play their first preseason game of the year against the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers roster had been given a fairly major overhaul and so we are very ready to see how these new pieces fit.

Here are the six guys we can’t wait to see play on Thursday.

OT Dan Moore Jr.

Moore is currently listed as the team's No. 2 left tackle which means he is going to be on the field early against the Cowboys. Pittsburgh spent a fourth-round pick on Moore and he has been rock solid in training camp.

WR James Washington

All Washington does is make plays when he's on the field but he's spent his career buried on the Steelers depth chart.

QB Dwayne Haskins

We all have a pretty good idea about what the Steelers have in Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs but Haskins is the unknown. Let's hope the Steelers coaches cut him loose on Thursday.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

At this point, we don't know who the healthy running backs will be Thursday but we are hoping McFarland can get on the field and show off some of that elite speed.

LB Ulysees Gilbert

Gilbert has been an offseason star for the past two seasons but maybe season three is when he finally does enough and stays healthy enough to have an impact on defense.

S Antoine Brooks Jr.

Technically Brooks is listed as the team's starting nickel cornerback so he might not see a lot of reps on Thursday. Nevertheless, Brooks has some big shoes to fill replacing Mike Hilton so let's see what he can do.

