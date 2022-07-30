Steelers training camp: Huge turnout for last practice before pads go on

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers held their last training camp practice before they put on the pads. The team will take off on Sunday and on Monday start in with some real football. All the NFL teams celebrated their Back Together Saturday initiative and for Pittsburgh this meant a huge turnout of fans.

According to the team, almost 17,000 tickets were downloaded and distributed. Most in attendance said the number of fans was probably not quite 17,000 but most did say it was the largest crowd they had seen at Latrobe. Many fans posted with concerns about parking and the wait times due to the huge crowd.

The Steelers play its first preseason game of the season in just two weeks when the team welcomes the Seattle Seahawks on August 13.

The #Steelers had nearly 17,000 tickets downloaded and distributed to Saturday's practice, which was highlighted by the League initiative for Back Together Saturday. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) July 30, 2022

