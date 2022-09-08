Will the Steelers trade Mason Rudolph?

The Steelers have three quarterbacks. At the bottom of the depth chart, post-clerical error, is Mason Rudolph.

Some have wondered whether the Steelers will trade Rudolph. There have been scattered reports that they’re willing to do it, if the price is right.

On Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added an intriguing wrinkle to the conversation. The team may be hoping to avoid the possibility that recent history will repeat itself.

It was 2019. The Steelers entered the season with Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, and Josh Dobbs on the roster. They traded Dobbs to the Jaguars after Nick Foles suffered a broken collarbone in the season opener. Six days later, the Steelers lost Roethlisberger for the season with an elbow injury. Dulac writes that the Steelers hope to avoid that same outcome now.

Dulac also reports that Rudolph and his agent, Tim Younger, have not asked for a trade. If/when they do, it will be interesting to see what the team does.

As coach Mike Tomlin often says, he wants volunteers, not hostages. If/when Rudolphs no longer is willing to volunteer to be No. 3 on the depth chart, what will the Steelers do?

