Steelers shockingly decline Najee Harris’ fifth-year option

In a stunning move, the Pittsburgh Steelers have declined the fifth-year option of running back Najee Harris, according to multiple reports. If it had been exercised, Harris would’ve been owed just $6.79 million for 2025, which seemed like a bargain given how he started his career. Instead, this season could be the last of Harris in the black & gold.

Harris topped 1,000 rushing yards in his first three NFL seasons. He did it while dealing with multiple issues, questionable offensive line and quarterback play, and Matt Canada as an offensive coordinator.

With the new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, Harris’s role in the offense could be expanded even further, along with that of teammate Jaylen Warren. Smith proved when he was the OC at the Tennessee Titans that he could build an elite rushing attack with the right back and Harris seems to fit the bill.

Or does he?

According to Brooke Pryor, Steelers beat writer for ESPN, the fit is to be determined. “With the new offense being installed, the feeling is the organization wants to see how Harris and the RBs function in Arthur Smith’s offense before making a longer term commitment to him,” Pryor tweeted.

Steelers are declining Najee Harris’ fifth year option, per source. With the new offense being installed, the feeling is the organization wants to see how Harris and the RBs function in Arthur Smith’s offense before making a longer term commitment to him. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 2, 2024

