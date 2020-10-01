Steelers get the shaft on schedule change because of the Titans

The NFL released a statement on Thursday indicating the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans will be postponed indefinitely due to an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests on the Titans. The original thought was the game would be played later in the week but thanks to additional positive tests, this won’t happen.

Here’s the league statement.

The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game scheduled for Week 4 will be rescheduled to later this season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19 today. An announcement of the new game date will be made shortly. The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.

The most likely scenario for the game now if to have the Steelers and Ravens Week 8 matchup moved to Week 7 when both teams were to have their bye and then the Steelers and Titans will move to Week 7 when Tennessee has their bye week.

This is an awful situation for the Steelers and could have serious negative ramifications as the season goes on. No team wants their bye week a month into the season. Teams utilize the bye to get healthy, re-group and make adjustments.

Pittsburgh is currently healthy, playing solid football and has a ton of momentum from their three-game winning streak. And now all of that is shot. The NFL is essentially punishing the Steelers because the Titans couldn’t adhere to COVID protocols.

