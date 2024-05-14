Steelers rumored to host Chiefs on Christmas Day

At this point, you have to take all NFL schedule leaks with a grain of salt but this one caught our eye. Pittsburgh radion host Andrew Fillipponi posted on X that he has heard the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day this season.

The Chiefs and Steelers know each other well. They have squared off 10 times since 2009 and the Steelers are up 6-5 in the rivalry during that time. The NFL plans to release the full regular-season schedule on Wednesday, May 15.

Hearing the Steelers are gonna host the Chiefs. On Christmas Day. Stay tuned. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 14, 2024

The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions and have become a legitimate NFL dynasty. The Steelers are hoping to return to legitimacy this season and win their first playoff game since 2016 thanks to a complete rebuild of the quarterback depth chart as well as the offensive line.

