Steelers rule out few key players vs. Chargers

The Steelers will be without a few notable players this weekend against the Chargers.

Pittsburgh ruled out All-Pro edge defender T.J. Watt, cornerback Joe Haden and guard Kevin Dotson on Friday.

All three suffered their perspective injuries last Sunday against the Lions.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, is unlikely to play.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s status is currently up in the air. Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19 before the game against Detroit.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said that there’s still a chance Roethlisberger plays. The Steelers have until 1 p.m PT tomorrow to activate him.

If Roethlisberger doesn’t play, Mason Rudolph will get the start.

Furthermore, wide receiver Chase Claypool, who didn’t play against the Lions due to a toe injury, will play.