Steelers release cornerback William Jackson III

Months after trading for him, the Pittsburgh Steelers released cornerback William Jackson III Friday.

We have released CB William Jackson Ill and DB Carlins Platel. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/lPQF80myke — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 10, 2023

The Steelers acquired Jackson and a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick from the Washington Commanders in November for a conditional sixth-round selection in 2025. However, Jackson never played for the Steelers, meaning the conditions of the trade weren’t met, so Washington will not receive the conditional 2025 selection.

Jackson, a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016, spent the first five seasons of his career there. He signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with Washington in March 2021. Jackson had some good moments in his first season with Washington, but not enough to justify his new contract.

The Commanders hoped for an improved Jackson in 2022, with one year under his belt in Jack Del Rio’s defense. Unfortunately, Jackson struggled and also dealt with a back injury. It was clear early in the 2022 season that Washington was moving on from Jackson.

Much like Landon Collins’ old contract, Jackson is the gift that keeps on giving, as he will count for $9 million in dead money against Washington’s salary cap in 2023. Collins will count over $5 million against the Commanders’ cap in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire