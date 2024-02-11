Steelers QB Mason Rudolph looking forward to a fresh start

According to the NFL Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be without two of the three quarterbacks that were on the team in 2023. They talked about several of the interesting quarterback situations across the league this offseason and the Steelers quarterback situation is one of the most interesting.

They speculate about the team releasing veteran Mitch Trubisky to save salary cap and we couldn’t agree more. They note the bonus situation but releasing Trubisky with a post-June 1 designation, it saves the Steelers more than $5 million against the cap.

But the bigger conversation is about Mason Rudolph. Rudolph was the best quarterback on the roster in 2023. He stepped in to replace Kenny Pickett and played well enough to earn a new contract. But as they noted, Rudolph is looking for a fresh start and hoping to parlay this success into a contract somewhere else. With new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in place, it is hard to say if they will even consider Rudolph in Pittsburgh.

