Steelers QB Justin Fields not anticipated to see any playing time in 2024

We’re just over a week until the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off organized team activities (OTAs) for the 2024 season, and the team gets their first real look at their most talked-about position of the offseason — quarterbacks.

At the forefront are Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, both veterans at opposite ends of their career spectrum. Wilson is heading into his 13th season and Fields his fourth.

When the official depth chart is released in September — barring a copy-and-paste error — most anticipate that Wilson will be deemed QB1 and Fields QB2.

And The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly believes that’s how it’ll stay for the entire season.

“Wilson will start the entire season,” Kaboly wrote in a May 6 mailbag. “The only way he comes out is if he gets injured. Bank it.”

In fact, Kaboly opines that Fields sees zero playtime, even in specific packages.

Running back Jaylen Warren dropped a nugget on the May 2 Not Just Football with Cam Heyward that special teams coordinator Danny Smith discussed having Fields return kicks.

“Maybe you can see red zone stuff, but Wilson was good in the red zone last year,” wrote Kaboly. “I don’t see him getting any playing time, and that includes kickoffs.”

In 2023, Wilson was 42-of-70 for 270 yards and 20 touchdowns (one interception) inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

