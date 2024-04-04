Steelers QB Justin Fields makes jersey number switch

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has made a jersey number switch.

According to the NFL Jersey Numbers, which appears to have the skinny on the numbers of players who have found new homes this offseason, Fields will sport No. 2. Last week, David Kaplan of ESPN Chicago reported that the new Steelers quarterback would wear No. 5.

Why can’t Fields stick with No. 1, a number he’s worn since his high school days? It last belonged to kicker Gary Anderson from 1982 to 1994, and it’s likely unofficially retired. Quarterback Anthony Wright wore it in 1999, but he never appeared in a game.

Anderson, drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 7th round of the 1982 NFL draft, was cut before the season. Buffalo’s loss was Pittsburgh’s gain, as he remained with the team for 13 seasons, racking up 1,343 points. According to StatMuse, Anderson is their all-time points-scorer by a kicker, with Boswell behind him with 969 points.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields (@justnfields) is wearing number 2. Last worn by Mason Rudolph. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/7BHXu59B6N — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) April 3, 2024

