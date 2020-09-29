Steelers practice squad 2020: 4 players Pittsburgh protected for Week 4

For Week 4, the Steelers have chosen to protect wide receiver Deon Cain running backs Trey Edmunds and Wendell Smallwood and defensive end Henry Mondeaux. These four are not eligible to sign with another team until after Sunday’s game.

The most interesting observation is that Pittsburgh has protected two running backs. With the addition of Edmunds, linebacker Jayrone Elliott is now unprotected.

Practice squad “protection” is a new concept for the 2020 season. It’s a concession for the potential personnel shortages that could occur if the virus strikes the locker room.

Teams can designate protected players each Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m., except for clubs that played on the previous Monday night; their designations go into effect prior to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Steelers continue their 2020 season Sunday, Oct. 4 versus the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

