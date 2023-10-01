Steelers OT Broderick Jones in for injured Dan Moore Jr.

Through just under a quarter and a half, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been miserable against the Houston Texans. Adding to that, starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury. This means the Steelers will get an extended look at rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Jones was the Steelers first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Georgia. It was expected Jones would be the opening-week starter but Moore held him off throughout training camp and preseason.

The problem is Jones isn’t going to fix all the problems the Steelers offensive line has. Pittsburgh is also without starting right guard James Daniels this week and was replaced in the starting lineup by Nate Herbig.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire