Steelers LB Patrick Queen wasn’t sure if the defense would welcome him to Pittsbugh

The rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens is the fiercest in the NFL but has always been grounded in mutual respect. Nevertheless, when a player from one team signs with the other, you just never know how they will be received.

This is the position new Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen found himself in when he joined Pittsburgh in free agency. Queen was glad everyone was cool but he was most concerned about one Steelers player in particular.

“When you’re on the opposite of the rivalry, you don’t know everybody, but you know the team,” said Queen. “So, I did expect some people to have some attitudes. I did expect some people to be a little rough. But everybody’s been smooth, everybody been cool. T.J. is the one I expected to be on the other side. But everybody is cool. I couldn’t ask for a better place.”

Queen made his first Pro Bowl in 2023 after 133 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. For the Steelers, the addition of Queen is the final piece of the puzzle for the defensive front seven.

