Steelers K Chris Boswell and CB William Jackson III eligible to come off IR

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media in his regularly scheduled press conference on Tuesday ahead of this week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. In his presser, Tomlin offered a brief injury update but did make note of two players who are eligible to come off of IR this week.

Tomlin wasn’t going to share any information on where the team is with activating either kicker Chris Boswell or cornerback William Jackson III.

Boswell played the first seven games of the season and went 12-for-16 on field goals and 9-for-9 on extra points. Boswell was placed on IR on November 10 with a groin injury.

The Steelers worked a trade with the Washington Commanders at the trade deadline back in early November but a back injury has delayed his Steelers debut this season.

With Boswell out of the lineup, Matthew Wright has handled the kicking duties. In the case of Jackson you can’t miss what you’ve never had so the defense has marched on waiting for him to show up.

