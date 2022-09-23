Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the loss: ‘Winning is our business and we didn’t handle business’

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers fell to 1-2 on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns 29-17 but if not for a late garbage touchdown by Cleveland, this game is much closer.

And if head coach Mike Tomlin has made anything clear, when the games are close it is always a handful of plays that make all the difference. After the game when Tomlin addressed the loss, he made it very clear what the team didn’t handle. Stopping Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb rushed for 113 yards and down the stretch just kept moving the chains and kept the clock running for the Browns. Tomlin noted that if you can’t slow Chubb down, you can’t beat Cleveland and he isn’t wrong.

The Steelers offense did the defense no favors when they couldn’t maintain a drive in the second half. The defense was gassed and that big Browns offensive line took advantage.

