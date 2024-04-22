Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: We ‘don’t feel overly thirsty’ heading into NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the big movers and shakers in free agency this offseason. General manager Omar Khan has put together back-to-back free agency hauls that have Steeler Nation excited about the future.

Khan also did well with the 2023 NFL draft and everyone is hoping for a repeat performance. But when head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Monday he was casual about the draft because of how well the Steelers did in free agency.

You know, it’s two means by which we develop our football team for 2024 that goes with existing talent: It’s free agency and the draft. We’ve been very active in free agency and that makes you really comfortable as we lean in on draft weekend. We’ve addressed a lot of needs and you don’t feel overly thirsty in any particular.

This is not to say the team doesn’t have needs, because it does. After trading away Diontae Johnson, the team is minus a starting wide receiver and they are still in need of another starting cornerback. Pittsburgh could also stand an upgrade at center and offensive tackle. Nevertheless, it sounds like the Steelers are going to let the first round unfold for them and let that dictate the direction they go.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire