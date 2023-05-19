Steelers give Mitch Trubisky a 3-year deal to back up Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers are extending Mitch Trubisky to a degree rarely seen with a backup quarterback.

The team announced Friday it signed the former Chicago Bears starter to a new three-year contract. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is set to pay Trubisky $19.4 million with incentives worth up to $33 million.

Trubisky was previously under contract for one more season in Pittsburgh with a cap of hit of $10.6 million, but this deal will likely give the Steelers more wiggle room under the cap. He is now reportedly guaranteed $8 million for next season.

Whether the Steelers really want to keep Trubisky for the next three years or just needed some extra cap space, the consensus appears to be the team values him even as it tries to prop up Kenny Pickett as its new franchise quarterback.

Mitch Trubisky is staying with the Steelers for a while. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In seven games (five starts) last season, the 28-year-old Trubisky posted 1,252 passing yards, a 65.0% completion rate, four passing touchdowns and five interceptions, eventually giving way to Pickett as starter. Pickett, the Steelers' first-round pick last year, had his moments, but the overall numbers weren't much better, with 2,404 passing yards in 13 games, a 63.0% completion rate, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Pickett also sustained two concussions during the season, making a quality backup valuable for the Steelers. Given that Trubisky's contract has incentives that would pay him something closer to a starter, the team seems well aware of that fact.