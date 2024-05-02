Steelers decline former Bears QB Justin Fields’ fifth-year option

The Pittsburgh Steelers have declined the fifth-year option for former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, according to Ari Meirov.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers last month (in exchange for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick) to pave the way for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who was selected with the first overall pick in 2024 NFL draft last Thursday.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Pittsburgh declined the option as he’s not guaranteed to be the starter, and the fifth-year option would’ve paid Fields $25.6 million in 2025. He’s essentially a one-year rental, barring the Steelers re-signing him to a different deal.

Pittsburgh overhauled their quarterback room this offseason. Before trading for Fields, they signed free agent Russell Wilson, who’s the favorite to be the starter in 2024. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did say Fields will have the chance to compete for the starting role.

If Fields does win the starting job and plays in 51 percent of the snaps this season, the conditional sixth-round pick that the Bears received for him will become a fourth rounder.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire