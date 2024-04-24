Steel High football honored by Dauphin County Commissioners

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Steelton-Highspire High School football team was honored Wednesday, April 24, by Dauphin County Commissioners for their success on the field.

Commissioners George Hartwick, III, Justin Douglas and Mike Pries celebrated the team at the event.

Steel High clinched the 2023 State Championship this season, earning back-to-back titles after their victory in 2022 as well. The Rollers have won the state championship three out of the last four years, winning the 2020 championship too.

Hartwick is a former Steel High athlete himself and Rollers head coach Andrew Erby said the commissioner represents “Roller Pride”. Erby said Hartwick, who served two terms as Steelton’s mayor, shows students what they can achieve.

Erby noted that the recognition is important to the team.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.