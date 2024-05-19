State track and field meet: 2024 5A, 4A results
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 track and field state championships concluded on Saturday for classes 4A-5A. Team standings are listed below while individual results can be found here.
5A Boys
Cleveland – 75
Rio Rancho – 62
Organ Mountain – 52
Santa Fe – 47
Albuquerque High – 41
5A Girls
T1 Eldrorado, Rio Rancho – 61
3. La Cueva – 49
Sandia – 48
Hobbs – 47
4A Boys
Los Alamos – 138
Albuquerque Academy – 86.5
Artesia – 43.5
Chaparral – 28
Bloomfield – 27
4A Girls
Los Alamos – 136.5
Albuquerque Academy – 80.5
Artesia – 52
Moriarty – 36
Bloomfield – 27.5
