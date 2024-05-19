State track and field meet: 2024 5A, 4A results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 track and field state championships concluded on Saturday for classes 4A-5A. Team standings are listed below while individual results can be found here.

5A Boys

Cleveland – 75 Rio Rancho – 62 Organ Mountain – 52 Santa Fe – 47 Albuquerque High – 41

5A Girls

T1 Eldrorado, Rio Rancho – 61

3. La Cueva – 49

Sandia – 48

Hobbs – 47

4A Boys

Los Alamos – 138 Albuquerque Academy – 86.5 Artesia – 43.5 Chaparral – 28 Bloomfield – 27

4A Girls

Los Alamos – 136.5 Albuquerque Academy – 80.5 Artesia – 52 Moriarty – 36 Bloomfield – 27.5

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.