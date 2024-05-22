State golf first-round scores
May 22—COLUMBIA BASIN — The first round of boys and girls state golf championships was held on numerous courses around the state Tuesday, with some local golfers posting high marks on the opening day.
All scores are according to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
4A
Boys — Indian Canyon Golf Course, Spokane
Sophomore Mason Bradford — 69.
Junior Quinten Whittall — 78.
Senior Isaiah Patino — 81.
Sophomore Christian Mathis — 89.
Sophomore Grady Walker — 94.
Girls — The Creek at Qualchan, Spokane
Senior Addi Nighswonger — 94.
Senior Jayda Redford — 104.
2A
Boys — Liberty Lake Golf Course, Liberty Lake
Ephrata
Junior Tristen MacNeil — 83.
Freshman Caiden Weber — 97.
Othello
Junior Samson McDonald — 82.
Senior Ajay Parrish — 88.
Senior Cain Muro — 95.
Girls — MeadowWood Golf Course, Liberty Lake
Ephrata
Junior Jayme Dwight — 72.
Junior Ali Helaas — 102.
Sophomore Stella Bayley — 103.
Othello
Senior Mariah Murdock — 94.
Junior Sami Shade — 102.
Senior Rachel Bates — 120.
1A
Boys — Riverside Golf Club, Chehalis
Quincy
Freshman Boden Highfill — 106.
Royal
Senior Caden Allred — 89.
Junior Ezra Jenks — 91.
1B/2B
Boys — Tumwater Valley Municipal Golf Club
Almira/Coulee-Hartline
Junior Jack Molitor — 92.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague
Senior Lance Williamson — 87.
Girls — Tumwater Valley Municipal Golf Club
ACH
Sophomore Naomi Molitor — score not available in time for press deadline.
Warden
Senior Lauryn Madsen — score not available in time for press deadline.
Senior Eily Castillo — score not available in time for press deadline.