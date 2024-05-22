State golf first-round scores

May 22—COLUMBIA BASIN — The first round of boys and girls state golf championships was held on numerous courses around the state Tuesday, with some local golfers posting high marks on the opening day.

All scores are according to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.

4A

Boys — Indian Canyon Golf Course, Spokane

Sophomore Mason Bradford — 69.

Junior Quinten Whittall — 78.

Senior Isaiah Patino — 81.

Sophomore Christian Mathis — 89.

Sophomore Grady Walker — 94.

Girls — The Creek at Qualchan, Spokane

Senior Addi Nighswonger — 94.

Senior Jayda Redford — 104.

2A

Boys — Liberty Lake Golf Course, Liberty Lake

Ephrata

Junior Tristen MacNeil — 83.

Freshman Caiden Weber — 97.

Othello

Junior Samson McDonald — 82.

Senior Ajay Parrish — 88.

Senior Cain Muro — 95.

Girls — MeadowWood Golf Course, Liberty Lake

Ephrata

Junior Jayme Dwight — 72.

Junior Ali Helaas — 102.

Sophomore Stella Bayley — 103.

Othello

Senior Mariah Murdock — 94.

Junior Sami Shade — 102.

Senior Rachel Bates — 120.

1A

Boys — Riverside Golf Club, Chehalis

Quincy

Freshman Boden Highfill — 106.

Royal

Senior Caden Allred — 89.

Junior Ezra Jenks — 91.

1B/2B

Boys — Tumwater Valley Municipal Golf Club

Almira/Coulee-Hartline

Junior Jack Molitor — 92.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague

Senior Lance Williamson — 87.

Girls — Tumwater Valley Municipal Golf Club

ACH

Sophomore Naomi Molitor — score not available in time for press deadline.

Warden

Senior Lauryn Madsen — score not available in time for press deadline.

Senior Eily Castillo — score not available in time for press deadline.