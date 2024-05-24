State golf final results

May 24—COLUMBIA BASIN — Four local golfers finished in the top 10 of their respective state golf tournaments this week, while 10 made the second-round cut.

4A

Boys — Indian Canyon Golf Course, Spokane

Sophomore Mason Bradford — tied-fifth place, score of 143; 69 in the first round, 74 in the second round.

Junior Quinten Whittall — tied for 30th place, score of 154; 78 in the first round, 76 in the second round.

Senior Isaiah Patino — 81; missed second-round cut.

Sophomore Christian Mathis — 89; missed second-round cut.

Sophomore Grady Walker — 94; missed second-round cut.

Girls — The Creek at Qualchan, Spokane

Senior Addi Nighswonger — 36th place, score of 185; 94 in the first round, 91 in the second round.

Senior Jayda Redford — 104; missed second-round cut.

2A

Boys — Liberty Lake Golf Course, Liberty Lake

Ephrata

Junior Tristen MacNeil — 40th place, score of 177; 83 in the first round, 94 in the second round.

Freshman Caiden Weber — 97; missed second-round cut.

Othello

Junior Samson McDonald — 41st place, score of 185; 82 in the first round, 103 in the second round.

Senior Ajay Parrish — 88; missed second-round cut.

Senior Cain Muro — 95; missed second-round cut.

Girls — MeadowWood Golf Course, Liberty Lake

Ephrata

Junior Jayme Dwight — second place, score of 150; 72 in the first round, 78 in the second round.

Junior Ali Helaas — 102; missed second-round cut.

Sophomore Stella Bayley — 103; missed second-round cut.

Othello

Senior Mariah Murdock — 31st place, score of 192; 94 in the first round, 98 in the second round.

Junior Sami Shade — 102; missed second-round cut.

Senior Rachel Bates — 120; missed second-round cut.

1A

Boys — Riverside Golf Club, Chehalis

Quincy

Freshman Boden Highfill — 106; missed second-round cut.

Royal

Senior Caden Allred — 89; missed second-round cut.

Junior Ezra Jenks — 91; missed second-round cut.

1B/2B

Boys — Tumwater Valley Municipal Golf Club

Almira/Coulee-Hartline

Junior Jack Molitor — 92; missed second-round cut.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague

Senior Lance Williamson — 20th place, score of 170; 87 in the first round, 83 in the second round.

Girls — Tumwater Valley Municipal Golf Club

ACH

Sophomore Naomi Molitor — state champion, score of 173; 88 in the first round, 85 in the second round.

Warden

Senior Lauryn Madsen — tied for seventh place, score of 189; 91 in the first round, 98 in the second round.

Senior Eily Castillo — 109; missed second-round cut.