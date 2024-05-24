State golf final results
May 24—COLUMBIA BASIN — Four local golfers finished in the top 10 of their respective state golf tournaments this week, while 10 made the second-round cut.
4A
Boys — Indian Canyon Golf Course, Spokane
Sophomore Mason Bradford — tied-fifth place, score of 143; 69 in the first round, 74 in the second round.
Junior Quinten Whittall — tied for 30th place, score of 154; 78 in the first round, 76 in the second round.
Senior Isaiah Patino — 81; missed second-round cut.
Sophomore Christian Mathis — 89; missed second-round cut.
Sophomore Grady Walker — 94; missed second-round cut.
Girls — The Creek at Qualchan, Spokane
Senior Addi Nighswonger — 36th place, score of 185; 94 in the first round, 91 in the second round.
Senior Jayda Redford — 104; missed second-round cut.
2A
Boys — Liberty Lake Golf Course, Liberty Lake
Ephrata
Junior Tristen MacNeil — 40th place, score of 177; 83 in the first round, 94 in the second round.
Freshman Caiden Weber — 97; missed second-round cut.
Othello
Junior Samson McDonald — 41st place, score of 185; 82 in the first round, 103 in the second round.
Senior Ajay Parrish — 88; missed second-round cut.
Senior Cain Muro — 95; missed second-round cut.
Girls — MeadowWood Golf Course, Liberty Lake
Ephrata
Junior Jayme Dwight — second place, score of 150; 72 in the first round, 78 in the second round.
Junior Ali Helaas — 102; missed second-round cut.
Sophomore Stella Bayley — 103; missed second-round cut.
Othello
Senior Mariah Murdock — 31st place, score of 192; 94 in the first round, 98 in the second round.
Junior Sami Shade — 102; missed second-round cut.
Senior Rachel Bates — 120; missed second-round cut.
1A
Boys — Riverside Golf Club, Chehalis
Quincy
Freshman Boden Highfill — 106; missed second-round cut.
Royal
Senior Caden Allred — 89; missed second-round cut.
Junior Ezra Jenks — 91; missed second-round cut.
1B/2B
Boys — Tumwater Valley Municipal Golf Club
Almira/Coulee-Hartline
Junior Jack Molitor — 92; missed second-round cut.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague
Senior Lance Williamson — 20th place, score of 170; 87 in the first round, 83 in the second round.
Girls — Tumwater Valley Municipal Golf Club
ACH
Sophomore Naomi Molitor — state champion, score of 173; 88 in the first round, 85 in the second round.
Warden
Senior Lauryn Madsen — tied for seventh place, score of 189; 91 in the first round, 98 in the second round.
Senior Eily Castillo — 109; missed second-round cut.