Stat total leaders for Arkansas in 2023 (projections)

Our managing editor E. Wayne gave readers his take on who will lead the Razorbacks in major statistical categories yesterday.

Today is my turn.

Arkansas’ offense should be more balanced this season with Dan Enos at the helm. If it’s anything like 2015, it could be really exciting.

As for the defense, it will be more aggressive under Travis Williams’ schemes compared to Barry Odom’s 3-man front that dropped eight. Which should lead to more chances for tackles for loss and for forcing turnovers.

Let’s take a stab at it.

Passing leaders-KJ Jefferson

Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) passes in the second quarter as Georgia Southern Eagles linebacker Reid Dedman (39) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Yards passing: 2,973

Yards rushing: 677

Touchdown passes: 29

Interceptions: 4

Rushing touchdowns: 6

Rushing leader-Raheim Sanders

Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) celebrates with wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) after scoring against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Yards rushing: 1,385

Carries: 211

Rushing touchdowns: 10

Receiving leader-Isaiah Sategna

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaiah Sategna (16) during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 55-53. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 49

Receiving yards: 913

Touchdowns: 7

Tackles leader-Chris Paul Jr.

Missouri State running back Jacardia Wright, left, dives past Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr., right, to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Tackles: 96

Tackles for loss: 11

Sacks: 4

Sacks leader-Trajan Jeffcoat

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) throws a pass as Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (18) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks: 7

Tackles for loss: 15

Tackles: 34

Interceptions leader: Jaheim Singletary

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Jaheim Singletary (9) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Interceptions: 5

Tackles: 38

PBU: 9

