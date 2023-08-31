Stat total leaders for Arkansas in 2023 (projections)
Our managing editor E. Wayne gave readers his take on who will lead the Razorbacks in major statistical categories yesterday.
Today is my turn.
Arkansas’ offense should be more balanced this season with Dan Enos at the helm. If it’s anything like 2015, it could be really exciting.
As for the defense, it will be more aggressive under Travis Williams’ schemes compared to Barry Odom’s 3-man front that dropped eight. Which should lead to more chances for tackles for loss and for forcing turnovers.
Let’s take a stab at it.
Passing leaders-KJ Jefferson
Yards passing: 2,973
Yards rushing: 677
Touchdown passes: 29
Interceptions: 4
Rushing touchdowns: 6
Rushing leader-Raheim Sanders
Yards rushing: 1,385
Carries: 211
Rushing touchdowns: 10
Receiving leader-Isaiah Sategna
Receptions: 49
Receiving yards: 913
Touchdowns: 7
Tackles leader-Chris Paul Jr.
Tackles: 96
Tackles for loss: 11
Sacks: 4
Sacks leader-Trajan Jeffcoat
Sacks: 7
Tackles for loss: 15
Tackles: 34
Interceptions leader: Jaheim Singletary
Interceptions: 5
Tackles: 38
PBU: 9