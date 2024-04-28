Stars shine at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas

COPPELL, Texas -- Top prospects from in and around the Lone Star State gathered at Coppell (Texas) High School in North Texas to compete in the Rivals Camp Series' annual stop in Dallas.

The morning session featured several of the nation's best linemen going head-to-head followed by a talent-laden group of quarterbacks and skill-position players battling in the afternoon.

Rivals.com named seven MVPs from the event. More on those positional MVPs below:

MORE FROM DALLAS: Top performers from the Rivals Combine Series

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

QUARTERBACK MVP: Kevin Sperry

Sperry highlighted a talented group of passers on hand Sunday. The Oklahoma commit was on target going through positional drills throwing accurately from inside the pocket as well as on the run. Sperry was equally as sound during live competition. He has phenomenal timing on his passes and throws with excellent touch, and today was able to add an extra jolt on tight-window passes. Sperry recently transferred back to Texas to play for Denton (Texas) Guyer, where the future Sooner should be equipped for a strong senior campaign.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT OUINSIDER.COM

*****

RUNNING BACK MVP: Wesley Yarborough

Yarborough passed the eye test and checked boxes in multiple settings of Sunday's camp that pointed up for the Texas-based back. Camp running back coach Brandon Jacobs said the Crosby (Texas) standout "had it all -- size, power and speed" -- and also showed extremely well during the blocking portions, too. Yarborough, who measured in at 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds, caught the ball well out of the backfield, was able to separate downfield pretty routinely and looked up to snuff physically to also make noise between the tackles. Oklahoma State is high on Yarborough's list mid-way through the spring.

*****

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END MVP: Brock Harris

One of the nation's top tight ends in next year's crop was in Texas making visits to Baylor, Texas and TCU before turning heads at the Rivals Camp in Dallas. The 6-foot-5, 241-ponder from Utah is a mismatch working inside at tight end and also in action on the perimeter. Harris' length and catch radius showed up on several reps. He is exceptional at coming back to the football and making tough, contested catches and also operating with a defender in his chest. Harris moves well in his frame and showcased his strong hands during one-on-ones and also navigating the gauntlet.

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE MVP: Mario Nash Jr.

Nash made the trek from Mississippi to Texas and didn't waste time seizing reps. Nash lined up at multiple positions, including right tackle and inside at guard, and was a force in pass-pro against several of the top defensive linemen in attendance. Nash -- who is very light on his feet and moved well laterally during positional drills -- was able to initiate contact at a high rate and was even better at absorbing contact, then exploded through. Nash was able to contain linemen off the edge and also control the rush from inside, and has a lot of upside at multiple positions up front, but especially guard. Mississippi State, LSU and Florida State headline the favorites for Nash.

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE MVP: Jahkeem Stewart

Stewart made his presence felt at multiple positions across the defense line on Sunday working against offensive tackles and offensive guards both with similar results. Stewart, who measured in at every bit of 6-foot-5.5 and 277 pounds -- is explosive off the ball and devastating length to handle opposing linemen. Stewart's long arm was too much to contain for parts of the morning camp session. He also operated from a two-point stance and at multiple times won with power. Stewart, one of the most physically gifted players in the country, is coming off visits to Oregon, USC and Ohio State this spring.

*****

LINEBACKER MVP: Jonathan Cunningham

Cunningham shined in multiple parts of Sunday's workout. Cunningham, who is built as a new-age linebacker at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, is rangy in coverage and long enough to keep pace with tight ends and backs out of the backfield. Cunningham checks off both of those boxes in a huge way. The local Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley standout was able to go stride for stride with running backs during one-on-ones and made several big breaks on the ball along the way. The hybrid defender boasts a 79-inch wingspan and has the makings of a three-down player. Texas, Arizona State and TCU are all in the mix with this uber-athletic linebacker coming.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK MVP: Sael Reyes

Reyes highlighted a deep group of defensive backs Sunday that weren't shy about making highlight plays. The four-star prospect, a state championship-winning safety from nearby DeSoto (Texas) High School, was in mid-season form. Reyes shined playing in off-coverage, turning and running in stride with receivers time and time again. He was equally as smooth in coverage face-up on receivers by the line of scrimmage and also made a handful of timely breaks on the ball. Reyes was consistently on his game throughout the event. The local four-star safety is high on Texas A&M and Texas.