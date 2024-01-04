Star Ole Miss football RB Quinshon Judkins to enter transfer portal

OXFORD — The first roster-building setback of the Ole Miss football offseason has arrived, and it's a big one.

Running back Quinshon Judkins plans to enter the transfer portal, he announced on social media Thursday.

"To Coach (Lane) Kiffin, Coach (Kevin) Smith and the entire coaching staff, thank you all for believing in me and developing me into a better football player," Judkins' announcement read, in part. "After long talks with my family and hard prayers, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This decision ... was not made lightly, but I believe it is the best decision for my personal and athletic growth."

Judkins, who just finished his sophomore campaign, rushed for 1,158 yards this season to follow up a 1,567-yard freshman season in which he led the SEC in rushing yards.

The native of Pike Road, Alabama, has 31 career rushing touchdowns and has averaged five yards per carry in 26 career games.

The original deadline for players to enter the transfer portal was Jan. 2, but players who partook in the College Football Playoff or a New Year's Six bowl game received an extension.

Judkins spent Peach Bowl week in Atlanta refusing to commit to an Ole Miss return.

"I've just been focused on the bowl game," Judkins, who rushed for 106 yards in the Rebels' victory over Penn State, said postgame when asked if he'd made a decision. "I'm still dwelling and soaking it all in as far as the process goes, so not really been focusing on anything else besides getting this win. Now I'm kind of just taking it all in."

Judkins' backup, Ulysses Bentley IV, has one year of eligibility remaining should he elect to use it, and could be the feature back if Judkins does choose to move on. Bentley has more than 2,000 career rushing yards on his resume between Ole Miss and SMU. Alternatively, it seems likely that the Rebels would look to address the position in the transfer portal this offseason should Judkins commit elsewhere. Talented freshman Kedrick Reescano could factor in, too.

