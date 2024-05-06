Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 1 live updates: Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins

Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is finally here for the Florida Panthers.

Game 1 of the best-of-7 series against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for an 8 p.m. puck drop at Amerant Bank Arena. It’s a rematch of last year’s first-round matchup, which Florida won in seven games after falling behind 3-1 in the series.

The Panthers got here by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. Boston needed seven games to knock off the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Panthers are rolling the same lineup they had in Game 5 against Tampa Bay — including keeping the forward lines they had at the end of the game — and Sergei Bobrovsky is in net.

It should be an interesting series, and we’ll be here to document it from start to finish.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Pregame reading

Need to catch up ahead of Game 1? Here are the highlights of the Miami Herald’s coverage over the past week ahead of the series.

▪ Aleksander Barkov and Tkachuk on same line is ‘something new for both of us.’ The Panthers are sticking with it

▪ The Florida Panthers are embracing home-ice advantage

▪ As Panthers renew playoff rivalry with Bruins, the impact of 2023 playoff series is still fueling Florida

▪ Barkov is a Selke Trophy finalist for third time in four seasons

▪ How coach Paul Maurice found peace being ‘just a piece’ — and how that’s helped the Panthers

▪ How the Panthers balanced recovery and staying ready as they waited for Round 2

▪ How Kevin Stenlund’s under-the-radar success has been key for Panthers