'Can Staggies deliver rare away win to secure survival?'

[BBC]

When the post-split fixtures were released a few weeks ago, many Ross County fans believed Wednesday’s trip to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone would prove to be a season decider.

The Staggies currently sit 10th, two points above the Perth side going into this crucial match.

A win would secure our Premiership status for next season. Anything less would take the battle to avoid the play-offs to the final day of the league season.

Both sides go into the game following defeats but under very different circumstances. Don Cowie endured his first home defeat as interim manager as his side were thrashed 5-1 by Motherwell, whereas St Johnstone fell to a 2-1 defeat at Livingston thanks to Andrew Shinnie’s 95th-minute winner.

In Dingwall, Motherwell were clinical in front of goal and punished the Staggies for their individual mistakes and some slack defending in the latter stages.

For the fans travelling down to Perth, they’ll hope to see something that has been extremely hard to come by this season - a win outside Dingwall.

County have only picked up one victory on the road, a 1-0 win against Kilmarnock on 2 September. Since then, they’ve only taken five points from a possible 48 on their travels.

Despite Saturday’s defeat, it feels like there’s more momentum on County’s side going into this crucial match.

With six games to go they were four points behind St Johnstone. But they now know a victory will guarantee top-flight football in Dingwall for another season.