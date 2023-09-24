Stage 1 crash sidelines Kyle Busch in Texas playoff race

Playoffs contender Kyle Busch found early trouble in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, crashing near the end of Stage 1 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch, who started seventh in the 36-car field, spun out through Turns 1 and 2 in the 74th of a scheduled 267 laps in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. His No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet backed into the outside retaining wall, sustaining heavy rear damage at the 1.5-mile track.

Busch guided his wrecked car back to pit road in reverse to the attention of his crew. Busch was eventually scored 34th.

Sunday’s 400-miler is the first race in the Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12. After Texas, events at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 1) and Charlotte’s road course (Oct. 8) will determine the eight drivers who advance to the next round and which four will be eliminated from championship contention.

Busch advanced from the opening round of the postseason and entered the Round of 12 eight points above the provisional elimination line.

This story will be updated.