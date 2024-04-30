St Mirren 'can't fear anyone' in final fixtures, says Mandron

Mikael Mandron says St Mirren "can't fear anyone" in their final post-split fixtures as they aim to secure a European place.

The Paisley side impressed in spells in a narrow defeat to Rangers on Sunday, during which Mandron netted a deserved first-half equaliser with his 11th goal of the season.

But Cyriel Dessers' winner, coupled with Dundee's defeat at home to Celtic, means St Mirren remain just two points clear in fifth.

The Buddies' next match is a huge encounter with sixth-placed Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday.

"If we play like that against Rangers, we can play like that against any team," Mandron said.

"[Saturday] is massive and it will probably determine who is going to finish fifth which is our target.

"[Europe] would be amazing for the club. It's been almost 40 years since we were last in Europe and it would be an amazing experience.

"Just getting a chance to compete against great teams would be good. We have worked so hard to get to where we are now."