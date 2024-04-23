St Johnstone teenager nets 10-second opener

St Johnstone's teenage duo Jackson Mylchreest and Joe Ellison played their parts in Berwick Rangers' Lowland League win over Albion Rovers, with the former netting after just 10 seconds.

Both just 17-years-old, Mylchreest scored instantly on the rebound before Ellison added a second in Saturday's 2-1 victory.

Mylchreest spent the first part of the season on loan at Tranent, and the teenager is seeing the benefit of his loan experiences.

"As soon as I went [to Berwick], I played straight away," he said. "That gave me the confidence to go and help the team.

"It is more physical and you need to deal with that side of the game. There are a lot of boys who have played at a high level now dropping down to play in the Lowland League.

"And, on the other hand, you have the younger boys trying to make an impression. The whole experience has been a good one."