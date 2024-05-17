'St Johnstone would like to be in our position' - Cowie

Don Cowie says relegation rivals St Johnstone will be looking enviously at Ross County, who have safety in their own hands.

Victory at home to Aberdeen on Sunday would guarantee survival for the Dingwall side, regardless of how the Saints get on at Motherwell.

"I'm sure St Johnstone would like to be in our position," the interim manager said.

"We've earned the right to be in this position. We know have one game left and it's up to us to go and attack that game.

"It's going to be a real challenge up against a really good team, but I've got so much belief in this group that we can get the result that we need.

"Our focus is not on what can come on the back of Sunday, it's about Aberdeen. It's about taking care of what we can control.

County have experienced an upturn in form since Cowie's arrival, but the former Staggies midfielder says discussions about his future will wait until after the weekend.

"It's not about me as an individual, it's about this football club," he said.

"We'll deal with Sunday's game and then we'll look forward after that. I've made no secret that I want to be a manager on a permanent basis.

"I feel over the last three months that feeling has strengthened in terms of what I believe I can bring to this football club. But those conversations will happen later."