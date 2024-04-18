Was Spurs thrashing the performance of the season?

[BBC]

Still thinking about last weekend's thrashing over Tottenham?

The team on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport podcast are, and they think it holds a strong case for being performance of the season.

"I have been thinking about the game a lot this week and it could be a contender for game of the season," said BBC Radio Newcastle commentator Matthew Raisbeck.

"Paris Saint-Germain (in the Champions League) is always going to be way out ahead because of what it was and what it represented, but in the Premier League it has to be up there with the best.

"What Eddie Howe did tactically with what he had available was brilliant and they played so well.

"There has been a lot of analysis about Spurs' defence but you have to praise our attacking play with Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordan and Harvey Barnes.

"It was just almost the perfect day."

