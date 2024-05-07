[Getty Images]

If Arsenal’s team look like a well-oiled engine, Spurs’ crankshaft has clearly recently fallen off. Everything is being picked apart now with Ange Postecoglou’s regime. The tactics, the recent awful run, Ange’s ever angrier ripostes to interviewers and his unusual take on the importance of set pieces. Questions about his future are growing.

‌I reckon this is a mistake. Yes there has been a dip, it is Spurs after all, but he hasn’t had time to build a full squad that reflects his style. He has been brutally honest about this in the past week.

‌Remember, they are still ahead of where they were last season and they haven’t had Harry Kane’s goals, which is astounding. They have been among the most exciting entertaining teams in the league to watch, which is absolutely core to the DNA of every Tottenham fan. They want and expect style and skill, not the dour precision tactics that they would argue Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho tried to provide.

‌Spurs should stick by Ange and his radical methods. Radical changes don’t work overnight, even if they have been fast tracked by the Aussie.

‌Apart from anything else he has been an amazing breath of fresh air, with his interviews and attitudes. The Premier League needs his doses of reality now and again.

