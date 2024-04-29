Do Spurs need a set piece coach?

[Getty Images]

Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly does not think Ange Postecoglou's side need a set piece coach despite conceding two goals against Arsenal from corners on Sunday.

"When I was playing there was not a specific coach for set pieces," said Kelly on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast. "It was just one of the assistant managers who had that as one of their roles.

"Guglielmo Vicario is such a wonderful goalkeeper but from corners we do not protect him. We do not give him space to come and clear it.

"And because of that Arsenal kept putting the ball into the dangerous area. It is difficult but it is something Spurs are going to have to work on.

"I am not sure they need a specialist to come in because they already have people at the club who can work on it. But it is down to the players to take more responsibility in those moments.

"It is the little details."

