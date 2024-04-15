SPOTLIGHT: Icemen open up Kelly Cup Playoffs at home

Playoff hockey is about to begin in Jacksonville. The Icemen will face the Florida Everblades in the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs - a team that’s ended the Icemen season two straight years. Game one is Thursday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Jumbo Shrimp continue their long home stand with a series against the Norfolk Tides.

Tuesday, April 16:

Brit Floyd P.U.L.S.E 2024 Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 11:05 am - 121 Financial Ballpark (alcohol-free game)

Wednesday, April 17:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Rodrigo y Gabriela Support Act | OKAN - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Justin Hayward Blue World Tour - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, April 18:

Jax River Jams featuring Earthgang, L.O.V.E. Culture, and more - starts at 5:00 pm - Ford on Bay | 288 E. Bay Street

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

2024 Cricket SIAC Men’s Volleyball Championship - 11:00 am - 8:00 pm - 1859 Kings Road

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

An Evening with Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Rocket City Flight - 7:00 pm - JU Swisher Gym

Don Felder formerly of The Eagles With Special Guests | Pablo Cruise & Firefall - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Staind with Ayron Jones & Tim Montana - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, April 19:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jeremy Camp With Special Guest | Caleb & John - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Let’s Misbehave: Tony DeSare Sings Cole Porter - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Billy Strings Spring Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Billy Prine Presents the Songs and Stories of John Prine - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Rocket City Flight - 7:00 pm - JU Swisher Gym

Saturday, April 20:

Beaches Go Green: Earth Day Event - 8:00 am - 11:00 am - Atlantic Beach and Jacksonville Beach Pier

Touch-a-Truck - 8:00 am - 1:00 pm - Brooks Family YMCA

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Vegas Knight Hawks - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Let’s Misbehave: Tony DeSare Sings Cole Porter - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

The Flaming Lips - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Billy Strings Spring Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Beats and Brews: Springfield Spring Festival - starts at 7:00 pm - 22 W. 6th Street

Morgan Wade - Crossing State Lines Tour - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, April 21:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Amy Grant - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Billy Strings Spring Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The Red Clay Strays - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall



