SPOTLIGHT: Icemen open up Kelly Cup Playoffs at home
Playoff hockey is about to begin in Jacksonville. The Icemen will face the Florida Everblades in the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs - a team that’s ended the Icemen season two straight years. Game one is Thursday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Jumbo Shrimp continue their long home stand with a series against the Norfolk Tides.
Tuesday, April 16:
Brit Floyd P.U.L.S.E 2024 Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 11:05 am - 121 Financial Ballpark (alcohol-free game)
Wednesday, April 17:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Rodrigo y Gabriela Support Act | OKAN - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Justin Hayward Blue World Tour - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Thursday, April 18:
Jax River Jams featuring Earthgang, L.O.V.E. Culture, and more - starts at 5:00 pm - Ford on Bay | 288 E. Bay Street
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
2024 Cricket SIAC Men’s Volleyball Championship - 11:00 am - 8:00 pm - 1859 Kings Road
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
An Evening with Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jacksonville 95ers vs. Rocket City Flight - 7:00 pm - JU Swisher Gym
Don Felder formerly of The Eagles With Special Guests | Pablo Cruise & Firefall - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Staind with Ayron Jones & Tim Montana - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Friday, April 19:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Jeremy Camp With Special Guest | Caleb & John - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Symphony: Let’s Misbehave: Tony DeSare Sings Cole Porter - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Billy Strings Spring Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Billy Prine Presents the Songs and Stories of John Prine - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jacksonville 95ers vs. Rocket City Flight - 7:00 pm - JU Swisher Gym
Saturday, April 20:
Beaches Go Green: Earth Day Event - 8:00 am - 11:00 am - Atlantic Beach and Jacksonville Beach Pier
Touch-a-Truck - 8:00 am - 1:00 pm - Brooks Family YMCA
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Jacksonville Sharks vs. Vegas Knight Hawks - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Symphony: Let’s Misbehave: Tony DeSare Sings Cole Porter - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
The Flaming Lips - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Billy Strings Spring Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Beats and Brews: Springfield Spring Festival - starts at 7:00 pm - 22 W. 6th Street
Morgan Wade - Crossing State Lines Tour - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sunday, April 21:
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Amy Grant - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Billy Strings Spring Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
The Red Clay Strays - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall