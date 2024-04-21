Sports Speak Up: Where's the hockey coverage?

Apr. 20—More ice, please

While we enjoy the recently expanded Sports section, this past Sunday had extended features on standard MLB games, NASCAR, and even Utah's spring football and Wales' soccer for heaven's sake, but not a word of Denver U's triumphant, record-breaking 10th NCAA hockey championship Saturday night. All Pioneer playoff games were intense — three 2-1 squeakers, then, a big upset of No. 1-ranked Boston University 2-0 for the trophy, as MVP goalie Matt Davis made 23 otherworldly saves in the final period against the nation's highest scoring offense. We never seem to get too much about the mediocre Broncos, but this superb achievement by our neighbor (to whom many here retain close contacts) deserved full splash.

— John Moon

Editor's note: John's right. We should have included coverage of the NCAA hockey championship.

A 'violent' game?

I may betray my own ignorance of the word "violent" in regard to Lobo spring football. Sean Reider states that a Lobo defensive player has taken to the " violent" football he's seen." The word " violent" connotes: using or involving physical force intended to hurt, or kill someone or something. Coach Mendenhall needs to give some thought to what his players are thinking. "Violent" in words and action has no place in Lobo football.

— Wally Lempart

Love of the game

This is in response to recent submissions to Speak Up regarding the futility of the Isotopes on the field while still crushing it at the gates. As a lifelong baseball fan, I find myself going to far fewer games because of the losing, probably down from 40 games a season to about 10. The entire Rockies organization from top to bottom consistently finishes far back in the standings, many times in last place. It's a pathetic losing organization that's bad at evaluating talent while also not instilling winning fundamentals in its players. For example how many times have you seen a Rockies organization player swing at a 2 and 0 pitch from a wild pitcher while down six runs? In short, that answer is far too many.

I have no doubt that the Isotopes will continue to excel at the gates as the casual fans will continue to attend in droves just for the experience and, to the Isotopes credit, the game day experience is top of the line family entertainment. Meanwhile actual baseball fans such as myself will attend less and less as the product on the field will continue to be terrible as long as the Isotopes are part of the Rockies organization.

— John Romero

UNLV revenue

Last fall, an article appeared on the website Sportico regarding the future of the Mountain West Conference basketball tournaments at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center. In part, the article stated that UNLV receives a $160,000 fixed rental fee in addition to $9 per single-game ticket sold for hosting the tournaments. With an editor's note in last Sunday's Sports Speak Up column, Lucas Peerman stated that UNLV received revenue from parking and concessions. So who has the correct call here, Sportico or the Journal?

Another editor's note stated that UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington will be moving to the Big Ten next season. True, but the other 14 teams reside in the midwestern and eastern parts of the country, with some of them well over 2,000 miles away from Las Vegas. Arizona's fans were the main component that made the Pac-12 tournament successful at the T-Mobile Arena — but they will be gone. Perhaps the T-Mobile Arena needs the MWC's fans more than we need them?

Can it be true? The Colorado Springs Gazette has reported that the tournaments will again be played at the Thomas & Mack Center in 2025. If so, the pot of gold for UNLV might be endless.

— John O'Mara

Editor's note: In regard to UNLV's revenue from the Mountain West basketball tournaments, Sportico, a sports business media company, reported that UNLV receives the $160,000 rental fee and $9 per single-game ticket sold for hosting the tournaments at Thomas & Mack Center. In an editor's note, the Journal reported the Mountain West splits tournament ticket revenue among member schools and that UNLV collects revenue from parking and concessions — information that came from conversations with Mountain West officials. UNLV does get revenue for renting the Thomas & Mack and a portion of ticket sales plus revenue from parking and concessions. The remaining revenue from ticket sales is split among member schools.

Meet the sports editor

Albuquerque Journal Sports Editor Lucas Peerman will be visiting a different coffee house the last Wednesday of every month to meet with community members. This is an opportunity to discuss in person what you'd like to see in a sports section, or to just talk sports. This month, meet Lucas at Catalyst Coffee, 6010 Coors Blvd., from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24. Look for the little guy.

Submit a Sports Speak Up, 200 words or fewer, via email at sportsspeakup@ABQJournal.com. You must submit your full name to be published. The next Sports Speak Up will publish in print and online either Thursday (if enough are received) or next Sunday.