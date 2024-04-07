Sports radio report suggests Micah Parsons ‘has worn thin’ with Dallas Cowboys

One of the best NFL players to come out of Penn State in recent years could be rubbing his team the wrong way. It is typically unwise to suggest anything heard on sports talk radio should be taken with anything more than a grain of salt, but it is impossible to ignore conversations revolving around Micah Parsons, the best player on the Dallas Cowboys‘ roster.

The suggestion that some within the Cowboys front office and organization wouldn’t blink an eye at the thought of no longer having Parsons on the roster comes from a comment by Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. Shariff said he has heard from multiple sources that Parsons is not exactly in the good graces within the franchise at this moment in the offseason.

“I’ve heard from way too many people this offseason. I’m talking about at least four different people (have told me) that Micah has worn thin there,” Shariff said Friday. “I don’t know how much is true and how much it actually hurts (his reputation). I don’t know whether this is the behavior of a typical superstar. I don’t know how damaging it is. But all I do know is this – I’ve heard from way too many people that if Micah Parsons was out of there, there would be a decent amount of people inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco smiling or breathing a sigh of relief.”

The timing of these comments is peculiar because the Cowboys just picked up the fifth-year option on Parsons’ contract, and did so in a unique way by categorizing him as a defensive end instead of a linebacker. Would the franchise have been so quick to jump on that contract option if there was some uncertainty about his behavior? Given his talent and potential on the field, and with the lack of notable moves made by the franchise this offseason, perhaps locking in their best talent through 2025 was a priority.

Parsons was the no. 12 overall pick of the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft, and he has lived up to the billing on the field. Parsons was the unanimous winner of the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award and he has been a runner-up for the NFL’s defensive player of the year.

