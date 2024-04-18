Sports Briefs

Apr. 18—GJHS golf

The Greensburg Junior High golf team opened the season Monday with a 3-way match with Jennings County and Immanuel Lutheran. Greensburg finished second with a team score of 186. Jennings County won the match with a 178 and Immanuel Lutheran finishing third with a 219.

The meet medalist was Greensburg's Jack Gindling with a 42. Other top scores for the Pirates included Harrison Yu 43, Noah Grossman 47 and Ethan Koors 54. Other scores for the Pirates include Adrien Shrader 63 and Ella Kate Stewart 67.

Tuesday, the young Pirates hosted Batesville and St. Mary's. Greensburg won with a total score of 203. Batesville shot a 209 and St. Mary's shot a 227.

Greensburg's Jack Gindling shot a 44 followed by Harrison Yu Shot 46, Davis 55, Noah Grossmen 58, Ethan Course 58 and Mason 70.