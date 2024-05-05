Sporting Lisbon win Portuguese league after Benfica stumble

Sporting's Portuguese forward Paulinho celebrates scoring on Saturday with his team's title success wrapped up on Sunday as Benfica lost (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)

Sporting Lisbon were crowned champions of Portugal for only the second time in 21 years on Sunday after second-placed Benfica lost.

Last season's victors stumbled 2-0 at Famalicao to complete Sporting's triumph after Ruben Amorim's triumphant side thrashed Portimonense 3-0 on Saturday.

Sporting, the division's top scorers by far with 92 goals in 32 matches, are eight points clear of Benfica with just two games remaining.

Amorim's side have lost just two times this season on the way to securing the club's 20th league title, trailing Porto on 30 and record winners Benfica on 38.

Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres' goals have powered Sporting's title success and he netted his 27th of the campaign on Saturday to wrap up their victory.

The striker signed from Coventry City last summer for a club record fee of 20 million euros ($21.5 million) plus add-ons.

It is the second league trophy brought to the club by former Benfica player Amorim, who led Sporting to glory in the 2020/21 season.

Sporting will face Porto in the Portuguese Cup final on May 26, aiming to secure a double.

rbs/jc