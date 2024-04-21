Sporting KC gives up another late goal to tie with St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City blew another late lead to tie with St. Louis City SC 3-3 at Children’s Mercy Park in front of 18,467.

With the Kansas City Current selling out CPKC Stadium in a 5-2 win over Bay FC, it marks the first time ever a city has sold out an MLS match and an NWSL match simultaneously.

Sporting has now given up late goals to tie or lose a match in four straight home matches.

This is the first tie in the history of the cross-state rivalry that Sporting still leads with a record of 3-2-1

Sporting Kansas City started the match with a goal in the 17th minute from Alan Pulido, his second goal of the season. Left back Tim Leibold stole the ball from St. Louis and started a give-and-go with winger Dániel Sallói on the left side.

After receiving the ball back, Leibold used three touches to work up the left wing and send a through pass to Pulido, who had a give-and-go with striker Willy Agada, who sent a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Roman Bürki for the score.

St. Louis responded with two goals of their own from João Klauss and Célio Pompeu in the 31st and 45+3rd minute respectively. On Pomepu’s goal, Klauss hip-checked Agada without fighting for the ball and was not called for a foul before sending a pass to Pompeu.

In the second half, Sallói kicked a high shot to Bürki after a Johnny Russell free kick that went through Bürki’s hands and into the net for the equalizer.

It was Sallói’s first goal of the season.

In the 77th minute, center back Andreu Fontàs sent a deep pass to midfielder Erik Thommy, who outran every St. Louis defender and sent a right-footed shot to the top right corner to help Sporting take a 3-2 lead.

Thommy is coming off of one of his best performances in a Sporting kit, when he scored two goals against Inter Miami in Arrowhead Stadium.

In the 92nd minute of three minutes of stoppage time, STL defender Tomas Totland scored to tie the match at 3.

Sporting held 57% of possession but was outshot 19-8 (7-4 on goal).

Sporting is 2-2-5, drops to 10th in the Western Conference standings and hits the road to face Minnesota United on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

