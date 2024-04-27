Spirited Burnley need a favour

[Getty Images]

Another precious point won for Burnley. Another encouraging performance that just increases frustration that a) they didn't start getting positive results earlier in the season and b) that they lost at Everton.

Burnley are in an uncomfortable position.

Somehow they must get as many points from games against Newcastle United and Tottenham as Nottingham Forest do from their next three - which includes a trip to relegated Sheffield United next weekend.

Lyle Foster was unfortunate not to give Burnley all three points at Old Trafford, but it didn't happen.

Burnley and their manager Vincent Kompany need a favour - starting from his old boss Pep Guardiola and Manchester City tomorrow.