Spencer Rattler to the Saints: Social media reaction all over the map

Crissy Froyd
·3 min read

Former Oklahoma and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is officially off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, selected by the New Orleans Saints at xx overall.

In his time at Oklahoma, Rattler was pinned as the early Heisman Trophy favorite and potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. That didn’t happen, though, as he was ultimately surpassed by Caleb Williams.

Williams would go on to accomplish those very feats himself as he held onto the spot and transferred to USC with Lincoln Riley, but Rattler also found his footing in a different way with a change of scenery at South Carolina under Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer.

Of course, he didn’t reach the heights of the former expectations surrounding his, though much of that wasn’t his fault with poor pass protection and a deficient supporting cast. But he was still able to rewrite his narrative with a second chance, later named the Senior Bowl MVP in an offseason showcase filled with several highly touted quarterbacks.

Those names included Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.

Here’s a look at what social media had to say about Rattler, the general perception of the quarterback and the fit:

