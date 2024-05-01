Spencer Rattler to the Saints: Social media reaction all over the map

Former Oklahoma and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is officially off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, selected by the New Orleans Saints at xx overall.

In his time at Oklahoma, Rattler was pinned as the early Heisman Trophy favorite and potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. That didn’t happen, though, as he was ultimately surpassed by Caleb Williams.

Williams would go on to accomplish those very feats himself as he held onto the spot and transferred to USC with Lincoln Riley, but Rattler also found his footing in a different way with a change of scenery at South Carolina under Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer.

Of course, he didn’t reach the heights of the former expectations surrounding his, though much of that wasn’t his fault with poor pass protection and a deficient supporting cast. But he was still able to rewrite his narrative with a second chance, later named the Senior Bowl MVP in an offseason showcase filled with several highly touted quarterbacks.

Those names included Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.

Here’s a look at what social media had to say about Rattler, the general perception of the quarterback and the fit:

I hate this so much. Spencer has changed so much since high school and that experience made him a more self-aware, humble person. I guarantee 99% of people would regret how they looked if cameras followed them around in high school. Spencer is a good guy, great leader, and this… https://t.co/Qh9pEtR4yC — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) April 27, 2024

The @Saints got a STEAL in the 5th round with QB Spencer Rattler. Day 1 he has the most gifted arm in the QB room and a great guy like @derekcarrqb to learn from. pic.twitter.com/tweR8ihNoH — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 29, 2024

When I watched Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, and Spencer Rattler at the Senior Bowl, I didn't see two guys who should be drafted early in the first round and one guy who should be drafted in the fifth round. I saw three guys who should have been drafted in the third round. — Mike Maher (@mikeMaher) April 27, 2024

Who does @Brianramos0219 think got away with a late round steal in the NFL Draft? Despite a top-heavy QB first round, Brian's going with South Carolina's Spencer Rattler as a potential sleeper pick.

Here's his pre-draft breakdown on Rattler before the Saints picked him in Round… pic.twitter.com/BL2HmIUODS — Back Sports Page (@BackSportsPage) April 30, 2024

Spencer Rattler slid to the 5th round because of his attitude towards his teammates 3 days ago. Not a good look at all. Your draft stock is tumbling as we speak. https://t.co/0SrWADnmAF — 𝙆𝙖𝙨𝙚 (𝙋𝙂) (@verysadvikings) April 30, 2024

"The two teams that liked Spencer Rattler the most were the Broncos and Falcons.. Those two options closed up immediately which left him sitting on the board longer than people thought he would" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/qVXZabmgkY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2024

Spencer Rattler being knocked because of a Netflix show he was on as a high schooler shows just how stupid this entire NFL Draft process can be. — Julian Council (@JulianCouncil) April 27, 2024

Spencer Rattler could absolutely turn into a long-term NFL starter. After his rFr season, everyone had him No. 1 in their too-early mock drafts. Then Caleb Williams happened. And transfer. And 2 years behind the worst OL you'll ever see at the P5 level. Great pick for Saints. — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire