Spencer Rattler: Adversity I faced in college will help me in the NFL

Before the draft, Caleb Williams pushed back against suggestions that he never faced adversity in his college career. But one quarterback in this year's draft who definitely faced adversity is Saints fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler — whose adversity included getting benched in favor of Williams while the two were at Oklahoma.

Williams transferred to South Carolina after he was benched at Oklahoma, and after the Saints drafted him he said he thinks he came out of that challenge stronger.

"I think it helps me coming into this level, being able to experience a little adversity early on in my college career, I think that helps," Rattler said. "As a quarterback at this level, you're going to experience adversity if you want it or not. So I think having success, having adversity, that helps shape you as a player and person. I wouldn't change a thing about college. I'm ready for the next step. I know I'm prepared."

Rattler had to wait a long time to hear his name selected in this draft, going 150th overall after seeing six quarterbacks drafted in the first 12 picks. He'll attempt to show that he can shake that off and perform in the NFL, just as he performed at South Carolina after shaking off his adversity at Oklahoma.