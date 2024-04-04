How ‘special' Lee has amazed Chapman, Giants teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It didn't take Jung Hoo Lee long to impress his Giants teammates and put other MLB teams on notice.

In 24 official at-bats through six games to begin his 2024 MLB rookie season, Lee is batting .292/.345/.417 with one home run, four RBI and three walks.

New Giants third baseman Matt Chapman joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Wednesday and discussed his young teammate's early success and seemingly seamless MLB transition.

"He's special, he's a special player," Chapman said. "I think when we played the [San Diego] Padres they probably left that series like 'Wow, that kid's a stud' and I'm sure the [Los Angeles] Dodgers are going to feel the same way. I think we feel the same way every day we watch him play. He does something every single day that you are just amazed by. And the fact that he is as comfortable as he is with being young and being new, coming from Korea.

"I think that putting all those things together and he's still able to be under control, take really good at-bats. The sky's the limit for this kid, he's a really hard worker, super confident and obviously, you guys see the at-bats, the bat-to-ball skill is pretty incredible. He swings at the right pitches. I think he's the perfect leadoff hitter and I think he's going to be a guy that makes us go all year."

Chapman, entering his eighth MLB season, also has impressed his new Giants teammates, batting .269/.321/.577 with two home runs and six RBI in 26 at-bats while flashing his signature Platinum Glove-caliber defense.

Both Lee and Chapman, two of the Giants' biggest offseason additions, will be crucial to San Francisco's success this season.

