Spartans ready for tough test of breaking into top six - McCulloch

Spartans are aiming to be the "best part-time team in the SWPL" says former manager Debbi McCulloch.

McCulloch stepped down earlier this season to take up a new role as CEO of the Spartans foundation and still works closely with the women's team.

The Edinburgh side are 10th in the Scottish top flight, seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

"We don’t hide the fact that it’s a huge privilege for us to be in SWPL1," she said.

"With the level of investments that are coming in it’s becoming harder for clubs like ourselves that don’t have an endless pit of money, but the club backs it very well in comparison to others.

"We have to be creative and innovative around how we use our resources and what we invest in and I think from speaking to our shareholders, they are very keen for us to try and get into that top six.

"For us to get into the top six, what do we then have to do to be able to close the gap? For me the league is kind of split into three different sections now. That is mainly based on resources and finances and investment.

"How do we make sure we get ourselves into that middle section of clubs who are in and around the position six, position seven and try and get that sixth spot off of Partick Thistle?

"That task is going to be hugely challenging and difficult but it is one we are willing to embrace. For us, ultimately, we therefore have to be the best part-time team in the SWPL 1."