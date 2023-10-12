Spain vs Scotland LIVE: Euro 2024 team news and line-ups ahead of crunch qualifier

Scotland are hoping to continue their winning start in Euro 2024 qualifying as they travel to Seville to take on Spain this evening.

Steve Clarke’s men have won five from five in their campaign so far, including that impressive victory over the Spaniards at Hampden Park back in March. Should they triumph again tonight the Scots will secure qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer. They will also qualify if Norway fail to beat Cyprus in the other Group A fixture.

However, Spain are in great form. Manager Luis de la Fuente has led the hosts to victory in the Nations League and will be confident of earning a victory over the Scots this time around. Spain have played one game fewer than Scotland and would move to within three points of the leaders with a win, keeping them on track to secure a place at Euro 2024 themselves.

The top two teams will progress from Group A and La Roja will confirm their place at the tournament with wins over Scotland and Norway on Sunday.

Follow all the action as Spain host Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

Scotland XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, McKenna; Hickey, McTominay, McGregor, Robertson; Christie, McGinn; Dykes

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, Oyarzabal

Spain - Scotland

Spain vs Scotland: Latest odds

18:35 , Sports staff

Scotland need just one point against Spain on Thursday to secure Euro 2024 qualification with Steve Clarke’s team currently top of Group A.

Five wins from five matches have put the Tartan Army on the bring of punching their ticket to Germany next summer, but a meeting against the 2008 and 2012 European champions promises to be their toughest fixture of the campaign so far.

Spain started Euro 2024 qualifying slowly, but are making up for lost time after winning the Nations League over the summer.

Football betting sites have priced Spain as favourites to claim all three points in Seville, but Scotland will be dangerous opponents.

Get all the latest match odds here:

Spain vs Scotland betting tips: Euro 2024 qualifier predictions & betting odds

Spain vs Scotland: Team news

18:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland have also lost a couple of players from their squad: Ryan Jack has remained with Rangers after picking up an injury against Aberdeen recently, and a hamstring issue has ruled Kevin Nisbet out, too. A similar ailment led to Kieran Tierney’s omission from Steve Clarke’s squad, with the Arsenal loannee having missed Real Sociedad’s last two games.

Confirmed line-up

Scotland XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, McKenna; Hickey, McTominay, McGregor, Robertson; Christie, McGinn; Dykes

Spain vs Scotland: Early team news

18:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain team news

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has pulled out of the Spain squad, while Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino has also withdrawn. That has brought about a first senior call-up for Bryan Zaragoza of Granada, who could make a debut off the bench with Luis de la Fuente likely to stick with a relatively settled starting side.

Confirmed line-up

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, Oyarzabal

Spain vs Scotland: Kick-off time and how to watch

18:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Spain vs Scotland?

Spain vs Scotland is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 12 October at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ViaPlay Sports 1, with coverage from 7pm BST. All of Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers are being shown on ViaPlay, which requires a ViaPlay Total pass subscription. The match can be accessed by downloading the ViaPlay app or through providers such as Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video. It can also be streamed directly on the ViaPlay website.

Good evening

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

