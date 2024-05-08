Southern California marathon winner stripped of title

Esteban Prado finished the Orange County Marathon in two hours, 24 minutes and 54 seconds. However, his first-place finish didn’t count.

Prado, 24, had his title stripped for violating race rules when it was revealed that his father allegedly rode along the 26.2-mile course on a bicycle and gave him water.

The Fountain Valley man was disqualified Sunday, shortly after being named the winner.

“During yesterday’s Hoag OC Marathon, we were forced to disqualify a participant after it was confirmed they received unauthorized assistance from an individual on a bicycle, in violation of USA Track & Field rules and our race regulations,” race director Gary Kutschar said in a statement. “We take these rules seriously to ensure fairness and the integrity of our event for all competitors.”

The new winner is Jason Yang of San Pedro, who finished the marathon in two hours, 25 minutes and 11 seconds.

The difference in time between Prado and Yang’s finishes was 17 seconds.

Yang spoke with KTLA about what he witnessed during the race, “I saw a biker next to him, and then give him fluids. It looks like one of those flasks that has fuel in them.”

When asked if he was excited to be the winner, Yang said, “It’s a different feeling. It doesn’t feel as good as a normal win should feel. I think this is getting blown out of proportion.”

Prado, through his mother, responded to a request for comment by saying he has moved on from the race.

